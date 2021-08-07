Last updated on .From the section Sheff Wed

Lewis Gibson has been capped by England from under-17 all the way through to under-20 level

Sheffield Wednesday have signed defender Lewis Gibson on a season-long loan from Premier League side Everton.

Gibson spent time with Reading last term, making 13 appearances for the Championship side - all of which came in the league.

The 21-year-old also had a loan spell with Fleetwood Town in the 2019-20 season, helping them reach the League One play-offs.

The England youth international joined the Toffees from Newcastle in 2017.

