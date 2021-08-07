Ryan East: Swindon Town sign Reading midfielder on free transfer
League Two side Swindon Town have signed midfielder Ryan East on a free transfer after his exit from Reading.
The 23-year-old Royals academy product was a regular for the youth teams all the way through to the under-23 side but only played one first-team game.
Robins director of football Ben Chorley told the club website: "Ryan has been with us for two weeks and has shown promising attributes.
"He is a ball-playing midfielder with bags of potential."
