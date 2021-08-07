Men's Olympic Football - Gold Medal Match
BrazilBrazil1SpainSpain0

Brazil v Spain

Line-ups

Brazil

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Melo dos Santos Neto
  • 13Alves da Silva
  • 15Mota Filho
  • 3Santos Silva
  • 6Arana LopesBooked at 20mins
  • 5Douglas Luiz
  • 8Guimarães Rodriguez Moura
  • 11dos Santos
  • 9Santos Carneiro Da Cunha
  • 20Rodrigues Parisi Leonel
  • 10RicharlisonBooked at 31mins

Substitutes

  • 2Vinicius Menino
  • 4Queiroz de Alencastro Graça
  • 7Sampaio Filho
  • 12Oliveira Fraga Costa
  • 17Malcom
  • 18de Souza
  • 19Carvalho

Spain

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Simón
  • 18Gil
  • 12GarcíaBooked at 27mins
  • 4Torres
  • 3Cucurella
  • 8MerinoSubstituted forSolerat 45'minutes
  • 6Zubimendi
  • 16González
  • 7Asensio
  • 11Oyarzabal
  • 19Olmo

Substitutes

  • 5Vallejo
  • 9Mir
  • 13Fernández
  • 14Soler
  • 15Moncayola
  • 20Miranda
  • 21Gil
Referee:
Chris Beath

Match Stats

Home TeamBrazilAway TeamSpain
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home6
Away3
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home9
Away10

Live Text

  1. Second Half

    Second Half begins Brazil U23 1, Spain U23 0.

  2. Substitution

    Substitution, Spain U23. Carlos Soler replaces Mikel Merino.

  3. Half Time

    First Half ends, Brazil U23 1, Spain U23 0.

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Brazil U23 1, Spain U23 0. Matheus Cunha (Brazil U23) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dani Alves.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Richarlison (Brazil U23) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Guilherme Arana with a cross.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Martín Zubimendi (Spain U23).

  7. Post update

    Douglas Luiz (Brazil U23) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Marc Cucurella (Spain U23).

  9. Post update

    Douglas Luiz (Brazil U23) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Spain U23. Conceded by Nino.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mikel Oyarzabal (Spain U23) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Marco Asensio following a set piece situation.

  12. Post update

    Marco Asensio (Spain U23) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Guilherme Arana (Brazil U23).

  14. Post update

    Penalty missed! Bad penalty by Richarlison (Brazil U23) right footed shot is too high. Richarlison should be disappointed.

  15. Post update

    VAR Decision: Penalty Brazil U23.

  16. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Unai Simón (Spain U23) after a foul in the penalty area.

  17. Post update

    Penalty Brazil U23. Matheus Cunha draws a foul in the penalty area.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Martín Zubimendi (Spain U23).

  19. Post update

    Matheus Cunha (Brazil U23) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Marco Asensio (Spain U23) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marc Cucurella with a cross.

