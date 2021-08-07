Brazil v Spain

Second Half begins Brazil U23 1, Spain U23 0.
Line-ups
Brazil
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Melo dos Santos Neto
- 13Alves da Silva
- 15Mota Filho
- 3Santos Silva
- 6Arana LopesBooked at 20mins
- 5Douglas Luiz
- 8Guimarães Rodriguez Moura
- 11dos Santos
- 9Santos Carneiro Da Cunha
- 20Rodrigues Parisi Leonel
- 10RicharlisonBooked at 31mins
Substitutes
- 2Vinicius Menino
- 4Queiroz de Alencastro Graça
- 7Sampaio Filho
- 12Oliveira Fraga Costa
- 17Malcom
- 18de Souza
- 19Carvalho
Spain
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Simón
- 18Gil
- 12GarcíaBooked at 27mins
- 4Torres
- 3Cucurella
- 8MerinoSubstituted forSolerat 45'minutes
- 6Zubimendi
- 16González
- 7Asensio
- 11Oyarzabal
- 19Olmo
Substitutes
- 5Vallejo
- 9Mir
- 13Fernández
- 14Soler
- 15Moncayola
- 20Miranda
- 21Gil
- Referee:
- Chris Beath
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away10
Live Text
Second Half
Substitution
Substitution, Spain U23. Carlos Soler replaces Mikel Merino.
Half Time
First Half ends, Brazil U23 1, Spain U23 0.
Goal!
Goal! Brazil U23 1, Spain U23 0. Matheus Cunha (Brazil U23) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dani Alves.
Attempt blocked. Richarlison (Brazil U23) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Guilherme Arana with a cross.
Foul by Martín Zubimendi (Spain U23).
Douglas Luiz (Brazil U23) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marc Cucurella (Spain U23).
Douglas Luiz (Brazil U23) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Spain U23. Conceded by Nino.
Attempt missed. Mikel Oyarzabal (Spain U23) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Marco Asensio following a set piece situation.
Marco Asensio (Spain U23) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Guilherme Arana (Brazil U23).
Penalty missed! Bad penalty by Richarlison (Brazil U23) right footed shot is too high. Richarlison should be disappointed.
VAR Decision: Penalty Brazil U23.
Penalty conceded by Unai Simón (Spain U23) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Brazil U23. Matheus Cunha draws a foul in the penalty area.
Foul by Martín Zubimendi (Spain U23).
Matheus Cunha (Brazil U23) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Marco Asensio (Spain U23) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marc Cucurella with a cross.