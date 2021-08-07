German DFB Cup
SV Wehen WiesbadenSV Wehen Wiesbaden0B DortmundBorussia Dortmund3

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Erling Braut Haaland celebrates scoring for Borussia Dortmund against Wehen
Erling Braut Haaland has scored 60 goals in 60 games since joining Borussia Dortmund from Red Bull Salzburg in January 2020

Erling Braut Haaland scored a 25-minute hat-trick as holders Borussia Dortmund cruised past third-tier side Wehen Wiesbaden in the German Cup.

Haaland, 21, scored all three of his side's goals - including one from the penalty spot - in the first round tie.

Dortmund ruled out selling the Norway striker - who scored 27 Bundesliga goals last season - this summer amid interest from Chelsea.

England midfielder Jude Bellingham also featured in the win.

Dortmund, who finished third last season, launch their Bundesliga campaign next Saturday at home to Eintracht Frankfurt (17:30 BST).

Line-ups

SV Wehen Wiesbaden

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 16Stritzel
  • 4Mockenhaupt
  • 17CarstensSubstituted forJacobsenat 45'minutes
  • 3Gürleyen
  • 6Fechner
  • 5TaffertshoferBooked at 44mins
  • 11Kurt
  • 27RiebleBooked at 9minsSubstituted forKempeat 33'minutes
  • 8WurtzSubstituted forLankfordat 45'minutes
  • 9GoppelBooked at 43minsSubstituted forThielat 45'minutes
  • 29NilssonSubstituted forProkopat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Boss
  • 15Stanic
  • 19Jacobsen
  • 21Hollerbach
  • 22Thiel
  • 24Prokop
  • 25Kempe
  • 28Lankford
  • 40Farouk

B Dortmund

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

  • 1Kobel
  • 30Passlack
  • 47Papadopoulos
  • 16Akanji
  • 14SchulzBooked at 64mins
  • 8DahoudSubstituted forDelaneyat 85'minutes
  • 22BellinghamSubstituted forWitselat 55'minutes
  • 7ReynaSubstituted forMoukokoat 85'minutes
  • 11ReusSubstituted forT Hazardat 66'minutes
  • 9Haaland
  • 27TiggesSubstituted forMalenat 66'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Delaney
  • 10T Hazard
  • 18Moukoko
  • 21Malen
  • 28Witsel
  • 35Hitz
  • 37Raschl
  • 42Gurpuz
  • 45Maloney
Referee:
Benjamin Cortus

Match Stats

Home TeamSV Wehen WiesbadenAway TeamB Dortmund
Possession
Home36%
Away64%
Shots
Home8
Away20
Shots on Target
Home3
Away10
Corners
Home2
Away7
Fouls
Home8
Away8

