Erling Braut Haaland has scored 60 goals in 60 games since joining Borussia Dortmund from Red Bull Salzburg in January 2020

Erling Braut Haaland scored a 25-minute hat-trick as holders Borussia Dortmund cruised past third-tier side Wehen Wiesbaden in the German Cup.

Haaland, 21, scored all three of his side's goals - including one from the penalty spot - in the first round tie.

Dortmund ruled out selling the Norway striker - who scored 27 Bundesliga goals last season - this summer amid interest from Chelsea.

England midfielder Jude Bellingham also featured in the win.

Dortmund, who finished third last season, launch their Bundesliga campaign next Saturday at home to Eintracht Frankfurt (17:30 BST).