Philip Zinckernagel joined Watford on a free transfer from Norwegian champions Bodo/Glimt

Nottingham Forest have signed midfielder Philip Zinckernagel on a season-long loan from Premier League newcomers Watford.

The 26-year-old Dane helped the Hornets win promotion last season after joining on a five-year deal in January.

He told the club website: external-link "I'm a winger or offensive midfielder who likes to dribble and I'm so happy to play for the best fans in the Championship.

"I'm really excited. My first impressions are really positive."

Zinckernagel started nine games for Watford last term, scoring one goal and making five more.

Boss Chris Hughton added: "Philip can play in various positions which gives us flexibility.

"He also got valuable Championship experience playing in a promotion-winning side at Watford and I look forward to working with him over the season."

Forest begin their league campaign away against Coventry City on Sunday.

