Ravel Morrison, who has had spells in Italy with Lazio and Ostersunds FK in Sweden, last played in England on loan at Middlesbrough in 2020

Derby County have signed free agent Ravel Morrison on a one-year deal.

The 28-year-old midfielder has been training with Wayne Rooney's Derby since July and played in a number of pre-season friendlies for the Rams.

Morrison began his career with Manchester United after coming through their youth system, and has played for West Ham, Birmingham, Queens Park Rangers and Cardiff City since.

He was released by Dutch side ADO Den Haag in January this year.

Morrison was at Pride Park after signing his contract, to watch Derby take on Huddersfield in the Championship season opener.

He follows Richard Stearman, Ryan Allsop and Curtis Davies in agreeing deals with the Rams.

