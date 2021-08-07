Last updated on .From the section Scottish League One

Dumbarton fought back from 2-0 down to draw against 10-man Airdrieonians and maintain their unbeaten start in Scottish League 1.

Montrose are second after Clyde also produced a dramatic recovery to draw 2-2 at Links Park.

Falkirk, who had been dealing with coronavirus problems in the squad, remain unbeaten after a 2-1 victory over Peterhead.

Queen's Park beat 10-man Cove Rangers, and Alloa were winners over East Fife.

Airdrie were in front against Dumbarton in the 17th minute through Gabriel McGill, and then doubled their lead when Rhys McCabe added another from the penalty spot early in the second half.

However, the match turned when defender Sam Wardrop was dismissed just before the hour for a second caution.

Ryan McGeever headed Dumbarton back into the match in the 80th minute and Andy Geggan equalised with three minutes to go.

At Links Park, Graham Webster put Motrose ahead from the penalty spot five minutes into the second half, with defender Andrew Steeves adding a second from a corner in the 57th minute.

Clyde, though, rallied after Robert Jones headed in with two minutes left and substitute Alistair Love nodded home an equaliser during stoppage time.

Queen's Park also sit on four points after victory at Firhill over Cove.

The visitors had midfielder Fraser Fyvie sent off during first-half stoppage time for a foul on Charlie Fox.

Queen's Park made their advantage count as two goals in as many minutes during the second half from Simon Murray, who scored with a free-kick, and Bob McHugh settled matters.

Falkirk went in front against Peterhead in the 14th minute through Craig McGuffie, and defender Paul Dixon wrapped things up early in the second half before Jordon Brown scored a stoppage-time consolation goal for Peterhead.

Elsewhere, Steven Boyd scored twice as Alloa beat East Fife 3-1 to also pick up their first win of the new season.

Jamie Semple had drawn the visitors level but Boyd scored his second a minute after Connor Sammon had restored the Alloa's lead.