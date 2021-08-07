Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Two

Promoted Kelty Hearts and relegated Forfar Athletic are the only sides with 100% records in Scottish League 2 after the second week of fixtures.

Kelty were 3-1 winners against hosts Stirling Albion while Forfar defeated Edinburgh City 2-0.

Albion Rovers are still unbeaten after fighting back to draw 2-2 with Stenhousemuir.

Annan Athletic and Cowdenbeath got their first wins of the season, against Stranraer and Elgin City, respectively.

At Forthbank, Jordan Forster gave Kelty the lead before Joe Cardle got a quick second. Kallum Higginbotham extended the visitors' advantage in the second period and Forster netted an own goal to reduce Stirling's arrears.

Forfar marked the start and end of their win with goals, Matthew Aitken striking in the third minute and Mark Gallagher firing in in the eighth minute of added time. In between time, Gallagher missed a penalty.

Albion Rovers took the lead against Stenhousemuir when Scott Roberts netted but the visitors turned the scoreline through Thomas Orr and Robert Thomson. However, David Wilson scored in the final minute to ensure a draw.

Chris Johnston, Aidan Smith and Owen Moxon netted Annan's goals at Stair Park.

And Liam Buchanan scored two penalties to put Cowdenbeath in command against Elgin, with Darryl McHardy pulling a goal back before Luke Mahady made sure of Cowden's win.