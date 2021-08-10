Keith Curle: Oldham Athletic head coach tests positive for Covid-19
Last updated on .From the section Oldham
Oldham Athletic head coach Keith Curle has tested positive for Covid-19.
The Latics confirmed that Curle, 57, is self-isolating and they are awaiting medical advice for when he can return.
He will miss Tuesday's Carabao Cup tie against League Two rivals Tranmere and it is not known if he will be back for the visit to Bradford on Saturday.
"We would like to wish Keith a quick recovery and look forward to welcoming him back once it is safe for him to do so," the Latics said in a statement.