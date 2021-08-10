Keith Curle took over as Oldham boss in March

Oldham Athletic head coach Keith Curle has tested positive for Covid-19.

The Latics confirmed that Curle, 57, is self-isolating and they are awaiting medical advice for when he can return.

He will miss Tuesday's Carabao Cup tie against League Two rivals Tranmere and it is not known if he will be back for the visit to Bradford on Saturday.