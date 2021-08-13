Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Tottenham's Harry Kane has been continually linked with a move to Manchester City throughout the summer

TEAM NEWS

Tottenham head coach Nuno Espirito Santo says a decision on whether Manchester City target Harry Kane will feature will be made on Saturday.

New signings Cristian Romero and Bryan Gil could be involved.

Manchester City are without Phil Foden for up to four weeks due to the foot injury he suffered on England duty.

Kevin de Bruyne is also absent as a result of the ankle injury he sustained during Belgium's Euro 2020 quarter-final loss against Italy.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

We can't talk about this fixture without mentioning Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

I don't see Kane being able to feature in this game because he has not been training with his team-mates all week but the bigger issue is that no-one knows which of these teams he will be playing for in September. Watch this space.

As for the game, Manchester City are without the injured Phil Foden but they are not exactly short of creative attacking players, are they?

This is a new start for Spurs under Nuno Espirito Santo, and they have a couple of new players too, but I don't see them stopping City from taking the three points.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

After winning only three of the first 27 Premier League meetings, Manchester City have won 13 of the past 21.

Spurs are yet to concede a goal in their three successive wins over City at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in all competitions. City manager Pep Guardiola has never lost four away games in a row to one opponent in his managerial career.

Tottenham Hotspur

This will be Nuno Espirito Santo's first game as Tottenham manager. Andre Villas-Boas is the only one of Spurs' last six bosses (including caretakers) not to win his first Premier League match in charge.

Tottenham have only won five of their past 17 Premier League matches without Harry Kane. One of those victories was 2-0 at home to Manchester City in February 2020.

If Hugo Lloris plays, he will equal Darren Anderton's club record of 299 Premier League appearances.

Son Heung-min has scored six goals in all competitions against Manchester City, including in all three meetings at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Manchester City

When Manchester City lost 2-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 21 November, they were 11th in the table and eight points behind league leaders Spurs. They finished the season six places and 24 points above Tottenham.

City can set a new top-flight record on Sunday of 11 successive victories in their opening match of the season, surpassing Aston Villa's run from 1891-92 to 1900-01.

Manchester City last failed to win their opening fixture of a Premier League season when they drew 0-0 against Spurs at White Hart Lane in 2010-11. They haven't lost their opening match of a top-flight season since 2008-09, when they were beaten at Villa.

Manager Pep Guardiola has lost four away matches against Spurs, the joint most of his managerial career along defeats at Chelsea and Liverpool.

