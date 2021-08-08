Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic are ready for Odsonne Edouard's imminent departure, says manager Ange Postecoglou.(Sun) external-link

But Postecoglou will continue to pick striker Edouard in the Celtic team. (Record) external-link

The Celtic manager is hoping to add new players to his squad "in the next week or so". (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Winger Kristijan Lovric scored for Gorica in their 3-1 loss to Hadjuk Split amid transfer interest from Celtic and Verona. (Record) external-link

Celtic defender Christopher Jullien has hinted on social media that he is close to a return from long-term injury. (Record) external-link

Rangers captain James Tavernier pinpoints a lack of attacking hunger from his team in Saturday's defeat by Dundee United. (Sun) external-link

John Lundstrum reveals Rangers' pre-season was disrputed with Covid-19 cases. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

And midfielder Lundstrum says "there's a lot more to come from" the Rangers squad. (Sky Sports via Sun external-link )

Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous admits European football is a learning curve but believes his team have nothing to fear as they seek to overcome Rijeka in the Europa Conference League qualifying, with the sides tied at 1-1 ahead of Thursday's second leg in Croatia. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Liam Gordon says he and his St Johnstone team-mates will long cherish the memories of the draw with Galatasaray, with the sides tied at 1-1 going into Thursday's Europa Conference League return leg in Perth. (Herald - subscription required) external-link