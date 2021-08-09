Champions League third qualifying round second leg: Rangers v Malmo Venue: Ibrox Date: Tuesday, 10 August Time: 20:00 BST Coverage: Listen to Sportsound and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

Steven Gerrard says Rangers can "flip the mood" with victory against Malmo on Tuesday.

Rangers have lost two in a row after the Swedes opened up a 2-1 lead in the Champions League qualifying tie before Dundee United inflicted Rangers' first league defeat in 17 months.

Jon Dahl Tomasson's Malmo warmed up for the return leg at Ibrox with a 0-0 draw with Halmstads.

"We only need one performance to light the fire again," said Gerrard.

"We're two games in in terms of the league and one game in in terms of Europe. It's still very early days. We won't use any excuses. The last two performances haven't been to the level that we've set.

"Our Ibrox form in terms of European games has been pretty strong. I expect a good performance and we can flip the mood of the previous seven days with a real strong performance and the result that we want. We can change it pretty quickly."

With Scotland's Covid-19 restrictions easing this week, Rangers have been given permission for a capacity crowd, which will be a first at Ibrox since the March 2020 defeat by Bayer Leverkusen.

And Gerrard added: "We haven't played in front of a full house at Ibrox for a long time. We're really looking forward to it.

"I called on them after last week's game. The fans will be full of passion for the boys. We've got to give them a performance to match that."

Team news

Glen Kamara and Kemar Roofe remain suspended for the hosts but Leon Balogun returns from his European ban.

Alfredo Morelos missed the first leg as he quarantined on return from the Copa America but the Colombia striker came through 82 minutes of Saturday's 1-0 loss at Dundee United.

Ianis Hagi and Fashion Sakala are fit again, leaving Ryan Jack and Nikola Katic as the only injury absentees.

What did we learn from the first leg?

After shading an uneventful first half, Rangers were caught napping at the start of the second half in Sweden, conceding twice inside three minutes.

The Ibrox side were rusty in possession against a side well into their domestic season and failed to cause the well-drilled Malmo defence many problems but they did find a second wind late in the game and Steven Davis' last-gasp strike could be invaluable.

What they said

Rangers midfielder Steven Davis: "We all know and accept that we underperformed at the weekend. There's no panic. We know we need to be better.

"We expect an electrifying atmosphere with the fans behind us but it's important to remain calm. We want that intensity, that controlled aggression but you have to play with a cool head as well. I think we're at our best when we get that balance right and play with control.

"I didn't think there was a whole lot in the first leg. It's going to be another tight game.

"Malmo are a good team. They played with cohesion, defended well and obviously carry a threat. But we have to have belief that if we get to the level we know we can then we have a good opportunity to get through."