Livingston v St Mirren

LivingstonLivingston15:00St MirrenSt Mirren
Line-ups
Livingston
Formation 4-3-3
- 32Stryjek
- 2Devlin
- 5Fitzwater
- 6Obileye
- 3Longridge
- 18Holt
- 8Pittman
- 10Sibbald
- 14Bailey
- 9Anderson
- 17Forrest
Substitutes
- 1Barden
- 7Jacobs
- 15Panayiotou
- 20Reilly
- 22Shinnie
- 23Hamilton
- 24Kelly
- 40Bartley
St Mirren
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Alnwick
- 22Fraser
- 4Shaughnessy
- 18Dunne
- 2Tait
- 11Kiltie
- 7McGrath
- 16Erhahon
- 3Tanser
- 10Main
- 9Brophy
Substitutes
- 5McCarthy
- 8Flynn
- 12Henderson
- 14MacPherson
- 17McAllister
- 19Finlayson
- 23Erwin
- 25Jack
- 26Lyness
- Referee:
- David Munro