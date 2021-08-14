Scottish League Cup
LivingstonLivingston15:00St MirrenSt Mirren
Venue: Tony Macaroni Arena, Scotland

Livingston v St Mirren

Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Line-ups

Livingston

Formation 4-3-3

  • 32Stryjek
  • 2Devlin
  • 5Fitzwater
  • 6Obileye
  • 3Longridge
  • 18Holt
  • 8Pittman
  • 10Sibbald
  • 14Bailey
  • 9Anderson
  • 17Forrest

Substitutes

  • 1Barden
  • 7Jacobs
  • 15Panayiotou
  • 20Reilly
  • 22Shinnie
  • 23Hamilton
  • 24Kelly
  • 40Bartley

St Mirren

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Alnwick
  • 22Fraser
  • 4Shaughnessy
  • 18Dunne
  • 2Tait
  • 11Kiltie
  • 7McGrath
  • 16Erhahon
  • 3Tanser
  • 10Main
  • 9Brophy

Substitutes

  • 5McCarthy
  • 8Flynn
  • 12Henderson
  • 14MacPherson
  • 17McAllister
  • 19Finlayson
  • 23Erwin
  • 25Jack
  • 26Lyness
Referee:
David Munro

Top Stories