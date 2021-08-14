Scottish League Cup
Raith RoversRaith Rovers12:00AberdeenAberdeen
Venue: Stark's Park, Scotland

Raith Rovers v Aberdeen

Line-ups

Raith Rovers

Formation 3-5-1-1

  • 1MacDonald
  • 6Benedictus
  • 5Berra
  • 23Riley-Snow
  • 2Tumilty
  • 7Connolly
  • 8Matthews
  • 15Tait
  • 3Dick
  • 11Zanatta
  • 18Varian

Substitutes

  • 9Keatings
  • 12Lang
  • 14McKay
  • 17Thomson
  • 21Fotheringham
  • 25Arnott
  • 26Mitchell
  • 29Young
  • 99Poplatnik

Aberdeen

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Lewis
  • 21Gurr
  • 5Gallagher
  • 2McCrorie
  • 16Ojo
  • 15McGeouch
  • 18McLennan
  • 10McGinn
  • 20Jenks
  • 17Hayes
  • 14Emmanuel-Thomas

Substitutes

  • 3MacKenzie
  • 4Considine
  • 8Brown
  • 9Ramírez
  • 11Hedges
  • 19Ferguson
  • 22Ramsay
  • 24Campbell
  • 25Woods
Referee:
Steven McLean

