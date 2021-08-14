Scottish League Cup
HibernianHibernian14:00KilmarnockKilmarnock
Venue: Easter Road Stadium

Hibernian v Kilmarnock

Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 15th August 2021

  • Raith RoversRaith Rovers12:00AberdeenAberdeen
  • ArbroathArbroath14:00St JohnstoneSt Johnstone
  • HibernianHibernian14:00KilmarnockKilmarnock
  • CelticCeltic15:00HeartsHeart of Midlothian

Top Stories