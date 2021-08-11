Last updated on .From the section Europa League

Europa League third qualifying round second leg: St Johnstone v Galatasaray Venue: McDiarmid Park Date: Thursday, 13 August Kick-off: 19:00 BST Coverage: Watch live on Sportscene, listen to commentary on Sportsound, and follow on the BBC Sport website & app

St Johnstone "must keep fighting to the end" to give themselves a chance to upset Turkish giants Galatasaray in Europa League qualifying, says manager Callum Davidson.

The double cup winners produced a memorable first-leg performance to draw 1-1 in Istanbul.

The return at McDiarmid Park is on course to be a sell-out as Davidson's side look to cause a major upset.

"A lot of people in sport realised how good a result it was," Davidson said.

"Again it's going to be so tough and we must keep fighting to the end and give ourselves a chance to get a result in the game.

"A club like St Johnstone has 2,700 season-ticket holders compared to a team like Galatasaray, who have millions and millions of followers.

"It's a big ask, a big goal, and if we manage to get any sort of result it will be a phenomenal achievement for us."

If St Johnstone do upset the odds, they will face Randers of Denmark in the play-off round, while defeat will mean dropping into the Conference League and a tie with LASK of Austria or Serbian side Vojvodina.

Team news

Defender and captain Jason Kerr is expected to be fit after a knock picked up in the first leg kept him out of the weekend draw with Motherwell.

Craig Bryson remains sidelined, while Charlie Gilmour has only just returned to training and so won't be available.

What did we learn from the first leg?

St Johnstone were outstanding as they took the lead through Kerr's penalty, with the only frustration being that they conceded an equaliser soon after with Galatasaray a man down.

They will need to execute their trademark defensive discipline once again and hope Galatasaray's attacking combinations are not yet up to speed.

What they said

St Johnstone defender Callum Davidson: "We just need to make sure we're not going gung-ho and not going at them full pelt and don't expose ourselves and create space for them to go and counter and play against us.

"It has to be a tactical game where we make sure we're very hard to play against and from there we build on it and get our opportunities to score."