Europa League third qualifying round second leg: Celtic v Jablonec Venue: Celtic Park Date: Thursday, 13 August Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio Scotland DAB/810MW and the BBC Sport website & app

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou says he is "not concerned" about Odsonne Edouard's future, but admits the club are worried the striker could leave for free next summer.

Postecoglou says no bids have been received for the Frenchman, whose deal expires at the end of the season.

Asked if he was troubled by the prospect of missing out on a fee, he said: "No not concerned at all.

"If that means he stays here and contributes, so be it."

Ahead of the second leg of Celtic's Europa League qualifier against FK Jablonec on Thursday, which the Glasgow side lead 4-2 from the first leg in the Czech Republic, Postecoglou added: "That's stuff that I'm not spending too much time thinking about.

"I think you're right in that that's a club concern rather than my concern right now."

"My total focus is on getting the team ready for these games, playing our football, which is not easy and needs a lot of attention from me and my staff, and also working on bringing players in.

"You're probably right there is a concern there around cashing him in but those are questions for other people."

Team news

There are no fresh injury concerns for Postecoglou following the 6-0 rout of Dundee, with Edouard fit to play despite picking up a knock in the post-match warm down on Sunday.

What did we learn from the first game?

Celtic's 4-2 win in the Czech Republic was the precursor to the win against Dundee, as their attack continues to improve with each game. If they maintain that clinical edge, they should cruise through.

However, they were twice undone by a limited Jablonec side due to defensive errors in the first leg, and Postecoglou will want to see a more assured defensive performance in order to ensure smooth progression to the play-off round.

What they said

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou: "After the weekend and having a full house in we've got an opportunity to progress to the next round of Europa qualification. So we can build some momentum tomorrow. It's a heavy fixture schedule.

"That's why I'm so eager to get players in because we're really leaning on a core group at the moment and you can only do that so far."

Celtic captain Callum McGregor: "We're absolutely desperate and ready to go, and we can't wait to have a full house back.

"We understand that, in football, anything can happen, so we're super focused, we're respectful of the opposition, as we always are. We've looked at last week's game as to where we can be better and where we can hurt them again, so there's no complacency whatsoever.

"We want to enjoy the atmosphere, give the supporters a good performance and finish the job."