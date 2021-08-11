Europa Conference League third qualifying round second leg: Aberdeen v Breidablik Venue: Pittodrie Date: Thursday, 13 August Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio Scotland DAB/810MW and the BBC Sport website & app

Manager Stephen Glass has urged Aberdeen not to hold back against Breidablik in the second leg of their Europa Conference League qualifier.

The Dons hold a 3-2 lead in the third round tie after winning in Iceland.

But Glass does not think it wise to adopt a cautious approach in front of a large and expectant crowd at Pittodrie as Covid restrictions are lifted.

"If we sit and try and get a draw we could find ourselves in trouble," said Glass.

"Technically they are a good team, so it is important for us to dictate the game and use our qualities to go and win.

"It's important for us to focus on ourselves, try and be as positive as we can while looking after any counter-attacks or any situations where they are in possession so I don't see it being anything different.

"To me, it's a stand-alone game - you forget you are 1-0 up and you go and try and win a game."

A play-off round date with AEL Limassol or Qarabag awaits the winners, with that contest tied at 1-1 going into the second leg in Azerbaijan.

Nevertheless, Aberdeen know they can take nothing for granted against a side that claimed the notable scalp of Austria Vienna in the previous round.

Team news

After a bruising league win at Livingston last time out, Glass says he is going in to the match against the Icelanders with no fresh injury worries, saying they are "back to pretty much full strength".

Influential midfielder Lewis Ferguson missed the trip to West Lothian as a precaution but is expected to return.

What did we learn from the first leg?

The least surprising thing to emerge from the first leg is that both teams can score goals.

Breidablik are the top scorers in the Icelandic top division, while Aberdeen have been finding the net on a regular basis so far this term.

The Dons have a lead as well as home advantage, but this tie is far from done and dusted, with the visitors capable of punishing any mistakes.

On the flip side, having scored three times in Iceland, the Dons know that they have the tools to hurt their opponents, so expect more goals at Pittodrie.

What they said

Aberdeen goalkeeper Joe Lewis: "There is certainly going to be no complacency at this end. We worked hard for that away win and we are going to need to work hard again, it won't just come to us. They are going to be very aggressive and on the front foot.

"Certainly since I have been at the club it has been a personal target of mine to try and reach the group stages of a European competition. We can only do that as a team and we feel like we have got an excellent opportunity with the way that we are playing."