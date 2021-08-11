Europa Conference League third qualifying round second leg: Rijeka v Hibernian Venue: Stadion Rujevica Date: Thursday, 13 August Kick-off: 19:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio Scotland DAB/810MW and the BBC Sport website & app

Hibernian go into Thursday's Europa Conference League qualifier in Rijeka in the "best possible frame of mind", says head coach Jack Ross.

Martin Boyle's goal at Easter Road leaves the tie with the Croatian side finely poised at 1-1.

Both sides have made unbeaten starts in their domestic leagues, with Hibs securing two wins from two games.

"The focus has always been about how we perform," Ross said.

"We went into the first game with clear heads about what we wanted to do as a team and I think we produced a performance that reflected that. It will be the same [again].

The scrapping of the away goals rule for this season means Rijeka, who have won two and drawn one of their three league game so far, gained no extra advantage from scoring at Easter Road.

"I think it's a positive rule change and allows games, and the second leg in particular, to be more attractive," Ross added.

"I think we have travelled here in the best possible frame of mind in terms of where players are performance-wise at the moment."

Team news

Hibs have no fresh injury concerns and, crucially, striker Kevin Nisbet is in line to return after missing the weekend win against Ross County through injury.

The Scotland striker is back in training and should be fit to start in Croatia if called upon.

What did we learn from the first leg?

Hibs and Rijeka were well-matched but it was Ross' side who came away rueing more missed chances than their opponents. Boyle's equaliser at least salvaged a draw, but they could quite easily have won the game.

Rijeka are a different proposition at home, especially now they will be backed by a raucous support, and so Hibs will definitely need to be more clinical to reach the next round.

What they said

Hibernian head coach Jack Ross: "I have a squad of players that are well used to playing in front of big crowds in big stadiums through the course of the league campaign and international games. I think they will relish it tomorrow as well.

"I don't think there is anything we will face - either on the pitch or off - that we have not faced in our league campaign as well."