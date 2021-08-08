Axel Tuanzebe: Aston Villa re-sign defender on loan from Manchester United
Aston Villa have re-signed defender Axel Tuanzebe on a season-long loan from Manchester United.
Tuanzebe, 23, returns to the Midlands club for a third time, having made 35 appearances across two separate spells in 2018 and 2019.
The defender was part of the Villa side that beat Derby in the 2019 Championship play-off final.
His arrival comes three days after Villa sold Jack Grealish to Manchester City for a British record £100m
Tuanzebe is the fifth player to arrive at Villa Park this summer after Danny Ings, Leon Bailey, Emiliano Buendia and Ashley Young.
He joined Manchester United at the age of eight and has made 37 senior appearances for the club since making his first-team debut in 2017.
