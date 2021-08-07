Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

The women's football season began on Sunday with eight SWPL Cup ties

Partick Thistle will be subject to an investigation after allegedly fielding two triallists in their SWPL Cup defeat by Celtic.

The SWPL Cup rules state that unregistered players are not allowed, yet Partick tweeted suggesting they had two triallists on the bench.

Both players played the final six minutes of the 3-1 defeat at Petershill Park.

SWF's league management committee will review the incident on Monday.

Glasgow City, Rangers and Dundee United all boasted thumping wins on the opening day of the new Scottish women's football season, which began this year with the SWPL Cup group stage.

The early pace in Group B was set by SWPL 2 side Dundee United with a stunning 10-0 thrashing of Forfar Farmington, from the division above them, with Tammy Harkin and Danni McGinley both netting hat-tricks.

Holders Hibernian were 4-0 winners at home to Kilmarnock. Alex Coyle scored from the penalty spot on her debut, while Amy Gallagher hit a double either side of a Colette Cavanagh goal.

In Group A, Scotland striker Jane Ross scored a hat-trick on her Rangers debut as they hammered Queen's Park 8-0.

Newly-promoted Aberdeen beat Boroughmuir Thistle 2-1 thanks to goals from Eva Thomson and Francesca Ogilvie, with Brogan Anderson replying for the visitors.

League champions Glasgow City won 9-0 away to Glasgow Women in Group C, with Jo love scoring three of her side's goals.

Hamilton Academical fought back from 2-0 down to earn a draw with Spartans. Rebecca Galbraith scored twice in the opening 28 minutes, but they were cancelled out by Megan Quinn and Josephine Giard.

In Group D, Hearts are level on points with Celtic after Lia Tweedie's early header was enough to beat St Johnstone 1-0.