Coventry

Jake Clarke-Salter made 34 appearances on two loan spells with Birmingham City over the last two seasons

Coventry City have signed Chelsea defender Jake Clarke-Salter on loan.

The 23-year-old, who made his Chelsea debut in April 2016, will be making his sixth temporary move away from Stamford Bridge - this time on a season's loan.

Clarke-Salter has played for Bristol Rovers, Sunderland, Vitesse Arnhem and has spent the last two seasons in the Midlands with Birmingham City.

He now joins a Coventry side who began last Sunday with a 2-1 Championship win over Nottingham Forest.

Former England Under-21s skipper Clarke-Salter is just 12 short of a century of career appearances, 33 of which came over the last two seasons with Coventry's former St Andrew's landlords Birmingham.

Clarke-Salter, City boss Mark Robins' seventh summer signing, could feature on Saturday against Barnsley, having been added to the squad for the trip to Oakwell.

