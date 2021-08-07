Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Andy Robertson was helped off in pain during the 1-1 draw

Scotland have suffered a potential blow ahead of next month's World Cup qualifiers after captain Andy Robertson hobbled off playing for Liverpool.

The left-back had to be helped off the pitch by two of the English club's medical team during their 1-1 friendly draw with Athletic Bilbao at Anfield.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp does not yet know the seriousness of the injury to the 27-year-old.

"He needs to get a scan and then we will know more," he said.

"It was pretty painful and that is why Andy went off. He got the ball on the front of his foot, twisted his ankle. The pain settled already, but we cannot say without further assessment."

Scotland lie second in European qualifying Group F, four points behind Denmark ahead of their trip to face the group leaders on Wednesday 1 September.

In what could be a campaign defining series of games, Steve Clarke's side host Moldova three days' later before visiting Austria the following Tuesday.

Klopp will also be hoping Robertson will be fit in time for Saturday's Premier League kick-off away to Norwich City despite appearing to fall awkwardly and injure an ankle attempting to stop a cross by Alex Berenguer.

"For 55 minutes, we saw an absolutely top game from my team, with the boys obviously inspired by the 42,000 people in the stands," added Klopp.

"I was more than pleased. If Robbo's injury had not happened, I would have been over the moon."

Robertson tweeted on Sunday evening saying: "Your support today was amazing! Thank you for all your messages, I'm positive, but let's see what tomorrow brings!"