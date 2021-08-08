Last updated on .From the section Southampton

Adam Armstrong has scored 64 goals in 160 appearances for Blackburn Rovers

Southampton have had a bid accepted for Blackburn striker Adam Armstrong.

Armstrong, 24, is set to have a medical with the Saints on Tuesday after the bid, which could be worth more than £20m with add-ons, was accepted.

He scored 28 goals in 40 Championship games in 2020-21, the second-highest figure in the division last season.

Southampton are in need of a striker after selling 29-year-old England international Danny Ings to Aston Villa for £25m earlier this month.

Armstrong, who represented England at Under-21 level, began his career with Newcastle and had loan spells with Coventry, Barnsley, Bolton and Blackburn before moving to Rovers on a permanent deal in 2018.

Southampton had an offer rejected for Armstrong last week, but returned with an improved bid.

The Saints finished 15th in the Premier League in 2020-21 and begin their 2021-22 campaign away at Everton on Saturday, 14 August.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.