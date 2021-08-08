Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Manager Ange Postecoglou has not given up on keeping Ryan Christie at Celtic, with the club open to new contract talks with the Scotland international. (Daily Record) external-link

Livingston manager David Martindale says Birmingham City midfielder Odin Bailey is on the verge of signing on loan. (Scotsman) external-link

Feyenoord say they have been priced out of a move for Heerenveen playmaker Joey Veerman, who has been repeatedly linked with Rangers over the summer. (Daily Record) external-link

Striker Odsonne Edouard appeared to suffer an ankle injury in a post-match five-a-side session after helping Celtic thrash Dundee yesterday. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Ross County manager Malky Mackay says he is still in the market for up to four new additions before the transfer deadline later this month. (Press & Journal) external-link

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson thinks Zander Clark is worthy of a Scotland squad place after the goalkeeper's excellent performance against Motherwell in front of national team manager Steve Clarke. (Courier) external-link

Having scored two Premiership goals already this season, Anthony Ralston hopes to continue his run in the Celtic team, despite the club being linked with several right-back targets. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Manager Jack Ross hailed the maturity of left-back Josh Doig after the teenager put aside speculation over his future to put in a stand-out performance in Hibs' 3-0 win over Ross County. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Dundee United defender Charlie Mulgrew says referee Don Robertson was right not to send him off for grabbing Alfredo Morelos as the Rangers striker bore down on goal during Saturday's 1-0 win at Tannadice. (Herald) external-link