Odin Bailey helped Forest Green Rovers reach the League Two play-offs last season

Birmingham City winger Odin Bailey has joined Livingston on a season-long loan.

The 21-year-old made his City debut in August 2019 and has scored once in six Championship outings as a substitute.

He was loaned to Forest Green Rovers last term, netting five goals in 38 appearances.

"He's an offensive player, great technique, great delivery and a good turn of pace," said manager David Martindale.

"I was in for him earlier in the window but Andrew Shinnie became available and stole every penny I had left so I had to put it on the back burner.

"We are short of wingers with Jaze Kabia being injured and Josh Mullin wanting to go out on loan (to Hamilton Accies)."

