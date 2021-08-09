Last updated on .From the section Derby

David Marshall last played for Derby in a 3-0 defeat by Preston at the end of April

Scotland goalkeeper David Marshall will have to wait for another chance with Derby, says boss Wayne Rooney.

The 36-year-old played all three games during Scotland's Euro 2020 campaign, but now appears to be third choice for Rooney at Pride Park.

Kelle Roos started in the 1-1 draw against Huddersfield on Saturday and new signing Ryan Allsop is set for his debut against Salford City on Tuesday.

"At the minute, Ryan and Kelle are the two who will be involved," said Rooney.

"The goalkeeping position is a difficult one, only one can play, so you have to make decisions on that.

"Marshy will have to be ready in case anything happens and when he gets the chance, take it."

Marshall: Scotland's hero in Serbia

Meanwhile, Derby cannot make any further additions to their squad unless the English Football League agrees to another easing of their transfer embargo, or a player leaves Pride Park.

The signing of Ravel Morrison at the weekend means Rooney now has 23 players of 'professional standing' in his squad, the most allowed in the current situation.

Former England defender Phil Jagielka, Tom Carroll and Sam Baldock have all been training with the Rams in pre-season, but remain free to speak to other clubs until their futures are settled.

"They are not training with us at the moment, they're waiting. If other opportunities come up, I'm sure they will take them because it's their livelihood, they have families they have to look after," said Rooney.

Derby missed out on another recent triallist, former Reading forward Sone Aluko, who signed for Ipswich on Friday.

Another possibility for Rooney might be defender Andre Wisdom, whose previous Derby contract expired at the end of last season.

"He's a player I really like," he said. "If things change, that's something we'd look to do, but now it's my job to get the best out of the players I've got in."