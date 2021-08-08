Exeter City finished three points outside the League Two play-off places last season

Exeter City manager Matt Taylor says his side's attack will improve after their opening day 0-0 draw with Bradford City in League Two.

The Grecians went into the game having sold Joel Randall, while Archie Collins and Josh Coley were out injured.

"There's a lot more to come from us in an attacking sense," Taylor said.

"There has to be, because some of our attacking players didn't quite show what they were capable of at times," he told BBC Radio Devon.

"But in terms of a starting point based on heart, endeavour and fitness, I was really pleased."

Exeter were also without Alex Hartridge and Sam Stubbs but created a number of good goalscoring chances against one of the pre-season favourites for promotion.

Taylor says he will continue to try to strengthen his side in the wake of Randall's move to Peterborough United for a fee in excess of £1m last week.

"Everyone knows we're still looking to bring in players, but we can't just sign anyone," added Taylor.

"We made a couple of offers at the end of this week just gone, they were turned down, no problem in terms of that.

"But we know we need to strengthen, but we've also got to remember that we're four players short in terms of what I class as first-team players out through injury or Covid, so that's a substantial amount.

"So when you lose four in one block and you sell a player at the start of the week, all of a sudden it's minus five.

"You go into this game in a little bit of the unknown in terms of how the team will perform, but as the game goes on I was pleased we finished the game so strongly."