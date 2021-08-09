Last updated on .From the section Gillingham

Mustapha Carayol, who last played in England for Ipswich in 2018, featured for Gillingham during pre-season

League One club Gillingham have signed former Middlesbrough winger Mustapha Carayol on a free transfer.

The 32-year-old Gambia international has been without a club since leaving Turkish club Adana Demirspor last year.

Carayol, who has also had spells at Bristol Rovers and Nottingham Forest, came off the bench for the Gills in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Lincoln.

The Kent club have not disclosed the length of his contract at MEMS Priestfield Stadium.

"Mustapha is a talented lad and can player in either wide area, as a 10, or as a striker at times," boss Steve Evans told the club website. external-link

"He will be a good player for us over the season and I know he is keen to get back to his best."

Carayol has not played for The Gambia since 2018, but could yet add to his seven caps after the west African country qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time.

The tournament will be held in Cameroon from 9 January to 6 February 2022.

"Every Gambian player who is active and has the football quality, who fits in the tactical demands and who fits in personality demands can be selected," national coach Tom Saintfiet told BBC Sport Africa.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.