Jose Baxter was Everton's youngest ever player when he made his debut in 2008, an accolade beaten by Thierry Small in 2021

Former Everton, Sheffield United and Oldham midfielder Jose Baxter has retired aged 29.

Baxter made his Premier League debut under David Moyes in Everton's opening-day defeat by Blackburn Rovers in 2008 when he was aged 16 years and 191 days.

He joined Oldham and later Sheffield United but was suspended from football after failing a drugs test in 2015.

The midfielder re-joined the Toffees and later Oldham before a spell at Plymouth in 2019 making 12 appearances.

In February 2020, Baxter signed for his final club, American side Memphis 901 FC, a member of the second-tier USL Championship.