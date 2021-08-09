Last updated on .From the section Ipswich

Kyle Edwards spent time on trial with Bournemouth this summer

League One side Ipswich Town have signed former West Brom winger Kyle Edwards on an initial three-year deal.

The 23-year-old joined the Baggies at the age of six, playing 49 times for them before being released this summer.

Edwards made five Premier League appearances last term and is Ipswich's 13th signing of the transfer window.

"I'm at a point where I need to be playing consistently. I want to show people what I can do and I think this is a great place for that," he said. external-link

Ipswich chief executive Mark Ashton added: "Kyle is a player that we have pursued all summer and we have beaten a number of Championship clubs to his signature."

The Tractor Boys have the option to extend the deal by a further year and Edwards could make his debut at Burton on Saturday.

