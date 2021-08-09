Kell Watts: Wigan Athletic sign Newcastle United defender on loan

Kell Watts
Kell Watts made his Premier League debut for Newcastle against Liverpool on the final day of the 2019-20 season

League One Wigan Athletic have signed defender Kell Watts on a season-long loan from Premier League side Newcastle.

The 21-year-old spent last term on loan at League One Plymouth Argyle, scoring three times in 50 appearances.

Watts has also had loan experience with Mansfield and Stevenage.

"It's a special group here and something I want to be a part of - winning games and keeping clean sheets." he told the club website.

Watts is eligible for the Latics' League Cup first-round tie at Hull City on Tuesday.

