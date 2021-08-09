Last updated on .From the section Premier League

The 2021-22 Premier League season starts this weekend

The Premier League says nine players and club staff have tested positive for coronavirus over the past week, before the start of the 2021-22 season.

Across two rounds, the Premier League conducted 3,118 tests between 2 August and 8 August.

From these, there were nine new positive tests, just four days before Brentford and Arsenal kick off the season.

The Premier league will maintain their twice-a-week testing programme.

This season, though, they will be using lateral flow tests in their weekly testing, and only those with a positive outcome will then take a PCR test to confirm the result.

Some clubs have already had pre-season disruption due to Covid-19.

Arsenal cancelled their pre-season trip to the US after a "small number" of positive cases and Aston Villa, Manchester United and Chelsea were forced to cancel pre-season friendlies.