Mark Randall's goal was just reward for a fine individual display

Larne's maiden European journey ended on a high as Mark Randall's late strike gave them a deserved 1-0 second leg win over Pacos de Ferreira, who advanced to the next round of the Europa Conference League with a 4-1 aggregate victory.

Having conceded four goals a week ago in Portugal, recovering the deficit was an almost unthinkable ask of the Irish Premiership side, but they did claim a memorable win on the night courtesy of a disciplined display.

For Pacos, a two-legged tie against Tottenham Hotspur awaits.

The winner of that will book their place in the group stage of the inaugural Europa Conference League (ECL).

While Larne's first ever foray into European football is over, the Invermen will go into the new domestic season on 28 August high on confidence having lost just one of their six European qualifying matches.

Despite never threatening to conjure up an outrageous turnaround, the win against a side that came fifth in Portugal's Primeira Liga last season was merited with Randall's 83rd minute goal just reward for a stellar individual display.

Larne opted to start with Ronan Hale leading the line alone, with the striker putting in a tireless display in which he chased through balls from the first minute having positioned himself on the shoulder of the last man.

Hale stretched the Pacos defence but the visitors' goal remained largely unthreatened in an uneventful first half, with the Portuguese side content to sit on their big first leg lead.

Larne were equally unshaken at the back, with keeper Rohan Ferguson little more than a spectator in the opening 45 minutes.

Ronan Hale worked tirelessly all night as the lone frontman

The first sign of true quality arrived four minutes after the break as Jose Silva de Jesus danced his way through a group of Larne defenders, throwing two dummies to find himself through on goal, only to sidefoot his shot onto the base of the post.

It was a rare moment of magic from Pacos, who showed none of the urgency that put them in command of last week's first leg.

They did put the ball in the back of the net, through Joao Pedro on 61 minutes, but the flag was up as the deadlock remained unbroken.

With the clock winding down the inevitability of Larne's exit was apparent, but the hosts continued to press with Randall, occupying the space behind Hale all game, pulling the strings.

The former Arsenal man unleashed a thunderous 25 yard drive that cannoned off the post with 12 minutes of normal time remaining, before supplying the moment of the match five minutes later.

From Ferguson's clearance, Randall allowed the ball to bounce inside the box before sending a a low shot across goal and into the far corner, to prompt euphoric scenes among the home fans on their final European outing of the season.