League One
Lincoln CityLincoln City19:45BoltonBolton Wanderers
Venue: LNER Stadium

Lincoln City v Bolton Wanderers

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wycombe22005236
2Portsmouth22003036
3Sunderland22004226
4Burton22003126
5Morecambe21104224
6Sheff Wed21102024
7Wimbledon21105414
8Lincoln City21103214
9Oxford Utd21103214
10Rotherham21012113
11Accrington21013303
12Wigan21012203
13Plymouth210112-13
14Bolton20206602
15MK Dons201145-11
16Ipswich201134-11
17Cambridge201123-11
18Charlton201112-11
19Gillingham201112-11
20Cheltenham201124-21
21Crewe201113-21
22Fleetwood200213-20
23Doncaster200214-30
24Shrewsbury200203-30
