League Two
ColchesterColchester United19:45MansfieldMansfield Town
Venue: JobServe Community Stadium

Colchester United v Mansfield Town

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Match report will appear here.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 17th August 2021

  • BarrowBarrow19:45ExeterExeter City
  • BradfordBradford City19:45StevenageStevenage
  • Bristol RoversBristol Rovers19:45OldhamOldham Athletic
  • ColchesterColchester United19:45MansfieldMansfield Town
  • CrawleyCrawley Town19:45SalfordSalford City
  • Port ValePort Vale19:45CarlisleCarlisle United
  • RochdaleRochdale19:45Forest GreenForest Green Rovers
  • SwindonSwindon Town19:45TranmereTranmere Rovers
  • WalsallWalsall19:45ScunthorpeScunthorpe United

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green22005236
2Stevenage22003036
3Mansfield22004226
4Northampton22002026
5Leyton Orient21104134
6Bradford21102114
7Carlisle21102114
8Tranmere21101014
9Swindon21014313
10Harrogate11003213
11Barrow21013303
12Hartlepool21013303
13Newport21012203
14Salford20201102
15Rochdale201123-11
16Sutton United201112-11
17Colchester201101-11
18Port Vale201101-11
19Scunthorpe201113-21
20Exeter201103-31
21Crawley100101-10
22Oldham200213-20
23Bristol Rovers200214-30
24Walsall200214-30
View full League Two table

