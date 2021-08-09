Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic are on the brink of winning the chase for £7m French striker Thomas Henry, who plays in Belgium with OH Leuven. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Lawrence Shankland has been given permission to fly to Belgium to seal a move to Beerschot as Dundee United are close to agreeing a fee for the striker that could be taken beyond £1m with add-ons. (Daily Record) external-link

Aberdeen have turned down a £500,000 offer from an English Championship side for Ryan Hedges and tabled a contract extension that would put the attacking midfielder amongst Pittodrie's top earners. (Daily Record) external-link

St Mirren and Ross County are both keen on a loan deal for Aberdeen winger Matty Kennedy. (Daily Record) external-link

Malmo boss Jon Dahl Tomasson reckons the pressure is all on Rangers for tonight's qualifier at Ibrox - because they need the Champions League money. (Scottish Sun) external-link

St Johnstone's Zander Clark and Liam Kelly of Motherwell are ready to step up for Scotland as goalkeepers David Marshall and Craig Gordon enter the latter stages of their careers, says Fir Park striker Tony Watt (Herald) external-link