From Galatasaray to Gayfield, cup holders St Johnstone begin their defence against Arbroath

The Scottish League Cup goes into its knockout phase as we reach the last 16 and our European representatives enter the fray.

Holders St Johnstone go to Arbroath just days after a valiant defeat at home to Turkish giants Galatasaray in the Europa League qualifiers.

Aberdeen make their first visit to Stark's Park in more than a decade to face Raith Rovers, while Dundee and Motherwell get to size each other up before meeting in the Premiership later this month.

Here's a look at what else is in store on a busy weekend.

Rangers v Dunfermline Athletic (Fri, 19:30 BST)

The only blot on Steven Gerrard's hugely impressive record last season came in the domestic cups, with quarter-final exits in both competitions.

Now the Rangers manager desperately needs a strong showing on Friday to help steady the ship after a rocky opening to this campaign.

A home win over lower league opposition is not going to assuage the pain of an early Champions League qualifying exit, but bringing home a first cup since 2010-11 is high on Gerrard's objectives.

A fourth successive defeat for Rangers appears wildly unlikely. The teams last met in this competition in 2017, with Dunfermline Athletic thrashed 6-0 in Glasgow and the Fifers have not won at Ibrox since the early 1970s, when a long-haired and fresh-faced Jim Leishman hit the winner in a 4-3 thriller.

Dunfermline have been strongly tipped to push for promotion this season, but, after scoring 13 goals in the group stage of this tournament, their league form got off to a stuttering start with a draw away to Greenock Morton followed by a heavy home defeat by Partick Thistle.

Ayr United v Dundee United (Sat, 15:00)

After a meek opening Premiership defeat away to Aberdeen, Dundee United turned in a performance full of intensity, aggression and focus to upset Rangers last weekend - but can they do it on an overcast afternoon at Somerset Park?

This will be a different test for manager Thomas Courts, who was looking after academy players at the club just a few months ago, but one of Scotland's more traditional grounds, shall we say, will not faze the 39-year-old, who cut his coaching teeth at Kelty Hearts.

In the home dugout is former Scotland midfielder David Hopkin, who had turned out for Chelsea, Crystal Palace and Leeds United before Courts had made his senior bow for Livingston in the old Second Division prior to a playing career that peaked with a season at East Fife.

Hopkin, who plundered former club Morton with four signings over the summer, has experience on his side, but Ayr have lost key men in Luke McCowan and Tom Walsh and may struggle against bigger spenders in the Championship.

Lawrence Shankland banged in a ton of goals for Ayr before doing the same with United in the Championship, but the Scotland striker won't be around for this one after his move to Beerschot in Belgium.

It should be noted that United won just once in six visits to Somerset Park when the clubs were recent divisional rivals.

Livingston v St Mirren (Sat, 15:00)

This is a repeat of last season's semi-final, which was settled by Scott Robinson's early goal at Hampden.

That was a source of frustration for St Mirren, who had ended Rangers' unbeaten domestic run in this competition in the previous round, and they would go on to experience more pain in the last four of the Scottish Cup when they lost out to double winners St Johnstone.

The Paisley side had the best of three league meetings with Livi last term, with 1-0 wins at home and away, along with a 1-1 draw at their own place.

Manager Jim Goodwin, who captained St Mirren to League Cup glory in 2013, has assembled a well-balanced squad with good experience, while David Martindale has been very busy with recruitment over the summer at Livingston.

The West Lothian side's form slumped dramatically in February, the month of their final defeat, and they have won just once in the top flight since.

Hibernian v Kilmarnock (Sun, 14:00)

Hibs enjoyed a good first full season under Jack Ross, finishing third, but an abject display in the Scottish Cup final and an equally forlorn League Cup semi-final defeat will sting, making a swift return to Hampden uppermost in the club's objectives.

Ross' side won all three meetings with relegated Kilmarnock in the top flight last season and have knocked in six goals in two outings as the early Premiership pacesetters this time. However, best not mention the word Rijeka...

Killie recovered from forfeiting their opening group stage game to qualify and are yet to lose on the park this season, following up their Ayrshire derby victory with a last-gasp win away to Queen of the South to join Partick Thistle and Inverness Caledonian Thistle at the top of the Championship.

Manager Tommy Wright has completely overhauled the Rugby Park squad and has three newcomers with recent experience of playing for the hosts; Fraser Murray, Stephen McGinn and Jason Naismith.

Murray was tipped for big things when breaking through at Easter Road and was one of the first footballers signed up by tennis star Andy Murray's sports agency. With an eye for spectacular long-range goals, the 22-year-old might just fancy making a point to his former employers.

Celtic v Hearts (Sun, 15:00)

Hearts have already beaten Celtic this season and can boast a 100% record after six matches in the cup and league.

But this looks like a real test of mettle for Robbie Neilson's in-form side.

The Edinburgh club's last win at Celtic Park came in this competition in 2009, when Sportscene pundit Michael Stewart tucked away a penalty to settle the tie. And the visitors won't even have a small band of followers to cheer them on in a packed stadium as home fans are relocated to form a socially-distanced area in the main stand for players and staff.

Celtic are starting to show encouraging signs of life after that opening league loss at Tynecastle, with seven goals scored over two legs against Jablonec in Europa League qualifying and Dundee demolished 6-0 last weekend.

Craig Gordon enjoyed two outstanding stoppage-time saves when the teams met at the start of the month and the Hearts goalkeeper could well be even busier against his old club if Kyogo Furuhashi and Ryan Christie maintain their recent sparkling form.