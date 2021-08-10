Last updated on .From the section Man City

Manchester City defender John Stones has signed a new five-year deal with the Premier League club.

The 27-year-old re-established himself in City's title-winning last season, and was part of the England side that made it to the final of Euro 2020.

It had looked as if Stones was set to leave the club after falling behind Aymeric Laporte and Ruben Dias.

His deal at the Etihad was due to expire next year, but he will now remain with the club until 2026.

Stones has made 168 appearances and won every domestic trophy since joining the club for £47.5m from Everton in August 2016.

The defender said he could not be happier and working with manager Pep Guardiola was a "dream".

"I love being part of this squad," said Stones.

"There are so many quality players here and I know we can continue winning trophies, which is my main focus."

More to follow.