Scott Wootton started his career at Manchester United, where he played four first-team games

Morecambe have signed free agent defender Scott Wootton on a one-year deal following his release by Plymouth Argyle at the end of last season.

Wootton, 29, played 16 games for Argyle last term but finished the campaign on loan to Wigan Athletic, making 13 appearances and scoring once.

The former Manchester United, Leeds and MK Dons centre-half has totalled six goals in 251 senior appearances.

"I've got experience playing in this league and higher," Wootton said.

"I need to bring that to the team and show my composure, we need to keep clean sheets so first and foremost we need to defend well, and I need to be a leader at the back, that's what I want to bring to the team."

