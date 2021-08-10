Last updated on .From the section Rochdale

Josh Andrews has yet to feature in a competitive first-team game for parent club Birmingham

Rochdale have signed forward Josh Andrews on a season-long loan from Championship side Birmingham City.

The 19-year-old, who stands 6ft 6ins, joins a Dale side looking to return to League One after relegation last term.

Solihull-born Andrews is yet to make his senior Blues bow but did play three games for Harrogate, who beat Dale in Saturday's opener, last season.

"The club has come down from League One and I'm hoping that I can help them get back," Andrews told the club website. external-link

Boss Robbie Stockdale added: "We agreed this deal a couple of weeks ago and then circumstances with Covid-related issues meant there was a delay in getting Josh here, but I'm really pleased that we've finally got him in and I'm looking forward to working with him."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.