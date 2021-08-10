Lionel Messi agrees Paris St-Germain deal after Barcelona exit - Guillem Balague
Last updated on .From the section European Football
Lionel Messi has agreed a deal with Paris St-Germain to join the French club following his shock exit from Barcelona, says BBC Sport columnist Guillem Balague.
The deal is subject to a medical.
The 34-year-old Argentina captain left Barca - the only club he has ever played for - as they were unable to afford a new deal under La Liga's financial fair play rules.
Mauricio Pochettino's PSG finished second to Lille in Ligue 1 last season.
Considered one of the greatest players of all time, Messi scored a record 672 goals in 778 games for Barca, the club he joined as a 13-year-old.
He won the Ballon d'Or a record six times and lifted 35 trophies with the Catalan club.
The signing of Messi - who would be reunited with former Barca team-mate Neymar at the Parc des Princes - is one of the most noteworthy captures in football's history.
Unless there are any late hitches, he will become PSG's fourth free-transfer signing this summer after the arrivals of midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, defender Sergio Ramos and goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.
Highly rated right-back Achraf Hakimi also joined from Inter Milan.
More to follow.
- Instatraders: Is foreign exchange trading as easy as social media claims it to be?
- Up Close with Billie Eilish: In an exclusive interview the music sensation opens up about the pressure of superfame
Crocodile tears.
Would have been decent to see him in the UK, although I imagine he would have been cut to ribbons.
Greed.
Gluttony.
Crocodile tears
Financial doping.
Still won't win the Champions
Sincerely,
A Manchester United Fan