Lionel Messi agrees Paris St-Germain deal after Barcelona exit - Guillem Balague

Breaking news

Lionel Messi has agreed a deal with Paris St-Germain to join the French club following his shock exit from Barcelona, says BBC Sport columnist Guillem Balague.

The deal is subject to a medical.

The 34-year-old Argentina captain left Barca - the only club he has ever played for - as they were unable to afford a new deal under La Liga's financial fair play rules.

Mauricio Pochettino's PSG finished second to Lille in Ligue 1 last season.

Considered one of the greatest players of all time, Messi scored a record 672 goals in 778 games for Barca, the club he joined as a 13-year-old.

He won the Ballon d'Or a record six times and lifted 35 trophies with the Catalan club.

The signing of Messi - who would be reunited with former Barca team-mate Neymar at the Parc des Princes - is one of the most noteworthy captures in football's history.

Unless there are any late hitches, he will become PSG's fourth free-transfer signing this summer after the arrivals of midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, defender Sergio Ramos and goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Highly rated right-back Achraf Hakimi also joined from Inter Milan.

More to follow.

  • Comment posted by M1cha5l, today at 11:41

    Mr 'Best in the world' chasing the money.

  • Comment posted by Stealth Tax BBC, today at 11:41

    He's a bottler. He will never prove now he could do it on a cold Tuesday night in Stoke.

  • Comment posted by jp84, today at 11:41

    At least you shouldn't be able to bankrupt this club as well Leo.
    Crocodile tears.

  • Comment posted by MVP, today at 11:41

    Not sure this is a “shock exit”. It’s been expected for weeks.

  • Comment posted by karlrd, today at 11:41

    i would like to know,how PSG have avoided the fair play rules.

  • Comment posted by matt777, today at 11:41

    Can't blame the bloke. Probably leave him on the bench for the pub league, bring him out for the big European nights.

    Would have been decent to see him in the UK, although I imagine he would have been cut to ribbons.

  • Comment posted by 9ja_scorpion, today at 11:41

    Huge congrats to:

    Greed.

    Gluttony.

    Crocodile tears

    Financial doping.

  • Comment posted by FootballGURU, today at 11:40

    Messi, Mbappe, Neymar

    Still won't win the Champions

  • Comment posted by Migz, today at 11:40

    Knew he wouldn't fancy a challenge at Crawley.

  • Comment posted by Will, today at 11:40

    Great player wasted in the Farmers League

  • Comment posted by uWotM8, today at 11:40

    Who??

  • Comment posted by red right hand, today at 11:40

    Apparently he was tempted by a last minute deal to hook up with Rooney at Derby. The one that got away. Sad to see the great man turn up at PSG. He would have done ok at Pride Park you know

  • Comment posted by James005599, today at 11:40

    Will never be the GOAT as he decided he didn't want to test himself in a challenging league.

  • Comment posted by Glozboy, today at 11:40

    Cue all the misinformed people piling in about 'greed' etc. So predictable, so boring.

  • Comment posted by gifmonkey, today at 11:39

    That was quick

  • Comment posted by pauljon76, today at 11:39

    Hold on... Barca have just announced something...

  • Comment posted by Craig Bowman, today at 11:39

    Wow.

  • Comment posted by AustinBrock, today at 11:39

    The gossip around him joining Manchester United gave me a good chuckle.

    Sincerely,
    A Manchester United Fan

  • Comment posted by Redbobby4president, today at 11:39

    Furst.

