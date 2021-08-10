Last updated on .From the section Irish

Parkhouse scored 19 goals during his loan spell at Derry City in 2019

Derry City's Northern Ireland Under-21 striker David Parkhouse has joined Ballymena United on a three-year deal.

The 21-year-old moves for an undisclosed fee just seven months after signing a three-year deal with Derry.

Parkhouse joined Derry for his second spell in January after previous stints at Stevenage and Hartlepool United.

However, he failed to score in 17 league outings for Derry this year after notching 19 goals in his first stint with the club in 2019.

The Strabane native began his career at Sheffield United and his impressive form during his loan spell at Derry in 2019 led to him being named in the PFAI Team of the Year.

Ballymena manager David Jeffrey said he was "delighted" to secure Parkhouse's services.

"Obviously he had time still left on his contract at Derry City and also had plenty of other admirers, but he saw Ballymena United as an opportunity to play more regularly and a place that he will continue to learn and be well looked after in terms of his own career development," said Jeffrey.

Ballymena are awaiting international clearance for Parkhouse but Jeffrey expects that to be a "formality".

Derry City boss Ruaidhri Higgins said the club wishes the striker "the very best for the future".

"I would like to thank David for the tremendous professionalism he has shown through this season," said Derry City manager Ruaidhri Higgins.

Parkhouse becomes Ballymena's seventh new recruit ahead of the 2021-22 Irish Premiership season.

He joins Brendan Barr, Dougie Wilson, Sam Johnston, Lee Chapman, Caolan Loughran, Chris Rodgers at the Showgrounds as David Jeffrey looks to build on last season's eighth-place finish.

The Braidmen have also lost some key players this summer with Shay McCartan, Jim Ervin, Tony Kane and Kofi Balmer among the notable departures from Warden Street.