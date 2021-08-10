Last updated on .From the section Peterborough

Oliver Norburn scored 18 goals in 111 appearances across three seasons with Shrewsbury

Peterborough United have signed midfielder Oliver Norburn for an undisclosed fee from Shrewsbury Town.

The 28-year-old has agreed a three-year contract with the newly promoted Championship side.

Norburn joined the Shrews from Tranmere in 2018 and previously played for Bristol Rovers and Plymouth Argyle.

"He is someone I have followed closely the last two years. He is at a good age, a good size and will fit in really well," said Posh boss Darren Ferguson. external-link

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.