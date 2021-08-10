Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Scott will now be working with Fifa after two years with the Lionesses

England will head into the 2022 European Championship without the services of the highly-regarded Dawn Scott.

The Football Association's senior women's physical performance manager will leave in September to join Fifa.

Scott played a pivotal role in the United States' 2015 and 2016 World Cup wins and Olympic gold in 2012.

In 2019, she returned to work with England's senior team and also supported Team GB at Tokyo 2020.

Scott is leaving to work with Fifa on projects aimed at developing physical performance strategies for women.

"It's been a privilege to come back home and support England and Team GB over the past 20 months," Scott said.

"Having worked in the field for over 20 years now, I am still passionate about supporting the growth of women's football, as well as my own professional development."

Regarded as the best in her field, Team GB players have had nothing but praise for the way Scott prepared them for the recent Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

"I think she's influential. There's nobody better than her. Her attention to detail is second to none," said England forward Nikita Parris before the Olympics."She is amazing. I can't speak more highly of her. I'm sure when we win back-to-back trophies, we'll elaborate more [on what those details are]."

Prior to working with the USA, the South Shields-born sports scientist helped England reach the 2009 Euro final.

"Dawn's impact on individual players has been immense," said the FA's director of women's football, Baroness Sue Campbell.

"Every player knows she has their performance and welfare at heart and her detailed preparation and execution are world-class.

"She is meticulous in her work and sets very high performance standards. We respect and support Dawn's decision to further her career in a senior management role outside the FA and we wish her success in the future."