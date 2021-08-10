Last updated on .From the section Southampton

Adam Armstrong has represented England from Under-16 through to U21 level

Southampton have signed striker Adam Armstrong from Blackburn on a four-year deal.

Armstrong, 24, was second in the Championship scoring charts last season with 28 goals in 40 appearances.

He is the second striker to sign for the Saints on Tuesday after Armando Broja, 19, joined on loan from Chelsea.

"Adam was a big target for us this summer, so we are very pleased to have added him to the squad," said boss Ralph Hasenhuttl.

"He is at a good stage of his career for him to be coming here. He is a young, dynamic player who has developed well so far and already has good experience, as well as an impressive goalscoring record, and I believe we can now help him realise even more of his potential.

"He will bring a lot of qualities to our team and he gives us another good option in attack, which will be important for us."

Armstrong began his career at Newcastle and had loan spells at Coventry, Barnsley and Bolton before joining Blackburn, initially on loan, in January 2018, completing a permanent move to Ewood Park that summer.

The former England Under-21 international, who is reported to have cost about £15 million, said he was "over the moon" to join the Saints.

"It's unbelievable to be here, such a massive club with a great fanbase and it's just something that I'm really looking forward to," said Armstrong.

"I thought it was perfect as my next step. I wanted to get back to the Premier League from what I've done for Blackburn, so I'm over the moon."

Southampton sold last season's top scorer Danny Ings to Aston Villa for £25m last week.

Hasenhuttl's side begin their Premier League campaign at Everton on Saturday (15:00 BST).

