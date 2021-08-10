Last updated on .From the section European Football

Lionel Messi is a Parisian.

If Paris St-Germain don't win the Champions League this year, they may as well stop trying.

Hot on the heels of his shock exit at Barcelona, Lionel Messi has signed a two-year contract with the French giants.

The world's greatest footballer (arguably), has only ever played for one club during his adult life. Now, at 34, he's starting a new adventure.

Jumping ship

Even after his contract expired, there was still a lot of expectation that Messi would end up staying aboard the good ship Barca.

Out of the frame

But there were strange scenes outside the Nou Camp on Tuesday morning as Messi's image was removed. Doesn't look right.

Flight tiki-trackers

Every leg of Messi's journey from Barcelona to Paris on Tuesday was pursued by internet sleuths.

It really got real when Antonela Roccuzzo, his wife, posted an image of them on board a plane.

Excited fans gathered at the airport in Paris to see Messi arrive.

And PSG's Ligue 1 rivals Monaco sent their top man to offer a lift.

Unfortunately for Monaco, they were pipped to it. Eventually, Messi's arrival in the French capital was heralded, with a not-so-cryptic T-shirt.

Separated nay-more

Neymar had already teased that he was going to be reunited with his former Barcelona team-mate on his own Instagram account.

Ballon d'Or left open

PSG teased fans throughout the day with a number of videos including reference to the Argentine's six Ballon d'Or awards.

Eventually, they put us all out of our misery.

Paris St-Germain have won the transfer window

Leaving aside wages (which will be substantial), so far this summer, the Ligue 1 club have now managed to lure a collection of Ballon d'Or, World Cup, Euros and Champions League winners in Gianluigi Donnarumma, Sergio Ramos, Lionel Messi and Gini Wijnaldum - and all for free. Nada. Zilch.

If they can't manage to bring home their first-ever Champions League trophy with this squad, serious questions may have to be asked.

And all this, for a club younger than Doctor Who and the entire cast of Friends. Could that be any more mind-bending?

Frenemies

It will be interesting to see how long-time adversaries Messi and Ramos adapt to playing on the same team.

Pochettino spoiled for choice

Mauricio Pochettino, the Paris St-Germain head coach, has suddenly found himself with a front three of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

A reminder of what PSG are getting

Messi's CV can't really be overstated. Here's a run-down of what PSG have invested in.

The 30 club

NBA star Steph Curry gave his seal of approval. Messi will wear the number 30 at PSG - the same number Curry wears for Golden State Warriors. It's also the number Messi wore for his Barcelona debut in 2003.