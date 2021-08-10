Last updated on .From the section Exeter

Padraig Amond playing for Newport in the League Two play-off final last season

Exeter City have signed Irish forward Padraig Amond from Newport County on a season-long loan.

The 33-year-old has been at Newport since 2017 and scored nine goals last year as the team made it to the League Two play-off final.

Amond started his career at Shamrock Rovers and has played for Morecambe, Grimsby Town and Hartlepool United.

He finished as the team's top scorer every season during his four-year spell at Newport.

"I'm really happy to join the club on loan. It's a really good club and I hope I can come in and make an impact straight away," Amond said.

