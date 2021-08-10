Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Marley Watkins played in Cardiff City's pre-season loss to Southampton last month

Cardiff City have signed winger Marley Watkins on a short-term contract until the end of August.

The 30-year-old Wales international had been on trial with the Bluebirds, featuring in a handful of pre-season friendlies this summer.

Watkins had been without a club since his release from Bristol City at the end of last season.

He started his career in the Swansea City youth ranks and counts Barnsley and Aberdeen among his former clubs.