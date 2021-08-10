Jordi Osei-Tutu: Nottingham Forest sign Arsenal right-back on loan

Jordi Osei-Tutu
Right-back Jordi Osei-Tutu is yet to make his first-team debut for Arsenal

Nottingham Forest have signed Arsenal right-back Jordi Osei-Tutu on loan until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old is yet to make his first-team debut for the Premier League club, but had a loan spell with German second-tier side VfL Bochum in 2019-20.

Last season, he made nine appearances for Cardiff City but suffered a serious hamstring injury in mid-October.

He becomes Forest's second signing in four days after the addition of Philip Zinckernagel last week.

